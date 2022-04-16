Crews battle vacant apartment fire in Center City

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Crews battled a fire in Center City late Friday night.It happened just before 12 a.m. near 13th and Walnut streets.Officials say a vacant apartment caught fire creating lots of smoke.The 4-story building has an art gallery on the first floor.There are also apartments in the building.Fortunately, the fire did not spread to any other apartments and no one was injured.The 2nd Alarmers responded to the scene to provide rehab support.Investigators have not yet determined a cause.