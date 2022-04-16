apartment fire

Crews battle vacant apartment fire in Center City

Fortunately, the fire did not spread to any other apartments and no one was injured.
By
EMBED <>More Videos

Crews battle vacant apartment fire in Center City Friday night

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Crews battled a fire in Center City late Friday night.

It happened just before 12 a.m. near 13th and Walnut streets.

Officials say a vacant apartment caught fire creating lots of smoke.

The 4-story building has an art gallery on the first floor.

There are also apartments in the building.

Fortunately, the fire did not spread to any other apartments and no one was injured.

The 2nd Alarmers responded to the scene to provide rehab support.

Investigators have not yet determined a cause.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
center city philadelphiabuilding firefireapartment firephiladelphia fire department
Copyright © 2022 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
APARTMENT FIRE
Crews battle apartment fire in New Castle County
Caught on video: Firefighters rescue family from burning apartment
2 young children among victims taken to hospital after Millville fire
1st responders catch boy, 3, tossed from burning NJ apartment
TOP STORIES
AccuWeather: Showers Late
Communities host anti-violence rallies amid surge in violence
Police: 1 person in custody after triple shooting in Mantua
20 shot, 5, fatally, during violent 24 hours in Philly
Woman loses over $90K in 'Tinder Swindler'-style scam
Rick's Road Trip: Jersey Shore businesses are ready for the summer
Some worried about impaired driving as marijuana becomes legal in NJ
Show More
Twitter adopts 'poison pill' defense in Elon Musk's takeover bid
SEPTA officer injured in Philly shootout released from hospital
Travelers head out for Easter weekend
1 man dead, another injured in double shooting at NJ apartment complex
Police: 1 dead after driver crashes into construction equipment in NJ
More TOP STORIES News