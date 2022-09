Appoquinimink was playing against Middletown High School when someone was shot, police said.

There was no immediate word on the victim's identity or condition.

MIDDLETOWN, Delaware (WPVI) -- Police in Middletown, Delaware are investigating after someone was shot Friday night at a high school football game.

According to police, the shooting happened at about 9:30 p.m. at Appoquinimink High School on Bunker Hill Road.

The roads in the area were closed while police investigate.