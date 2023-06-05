Water pressure problems resolved in Mercer County communities: Aqua NJ

Aqua NJ announced on Sunday that water pressure was fully restored to parts of Mercer County after the area faced water issues over the weekend.

Officials stated that customers in Hamilton, Hamilton Square, Robbinsville, and Chesterfield, were impacted by a well-pump malfunction.

Now, Aqua NJ officials say those customers should have full access to water once again.

Residents in the affected areas say they experienced "low to non-existent water pressure" over the weekend, which began on Friday.

Robbinsville Township Mayor David Fried declared a State of Emergency in response to the water well failure.

Several businesses, including an Amazon warehouse, and schools were forced to close early due to the lack of water.

Aqua NJ officials said emergency teams worked round the clock to resolve the issue and fix the pump.

The company says it worked closely with the New Jersey Department of Environmental Protection to ensure the water's safety.

They also added that there is no longer a need to conserve water usage.

During the water issues, officials said the water was safe to use and drink.

Aqua NJ officials released the following statement, in part, following the resolution:

"We apologize for the inconvenience and thank our customers for their patience and helping to support the system's recovery through water conservation efforts."