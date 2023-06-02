Water pressure problems plague several New Jersey communities; 3 schools impacted

Aqua Water said residents may be experiencing lower pressure through Sunday, when repairs are expected to be completed.

ROBBINSVILLE, New Jersey (WPVI) -- Several communities in Mercer County, New Jersey served by Aqua NJ are experiencing major problems with water pressure.

Aqua NJ says customers living in Hamilton, Hamilton Square, Robbinsville, Allentown (N.J.), Chesterfield, and Trenton are impacted.

Robbinsville Township officials say they were told by Aqua that the problem is due to a well failure.

As a result, residents are experiencing "low to non-existent water pressure," township officials said.

In a service alert on its website, Aqua NJ said residents may be experiencing lower pressure through Sunday, when repairs are expected to be completed.

Because of the water issues, Sharon Elementary School was forced to close Friday, while Pond Road Middle School, and Robbinsville High School were dismissed early.

Residents are asked to conserve water whenever possible.

Full service alert from Aqua NJ:

Customers living in the Hamilton Distribution area will be experiencing low pressure through Sunday. This includes Hamilton, Hamilton Square, Robbinsville, Allentown, Chesterfield, and Trenton. Aqua NJ has identified the issue causing the low pressure and is currently working on repairs to return the system to normal operations. Aqua NJ contractors are on site and the repair is projected to be completed by Sunday. All residents and businesses are urged to voluntarily conserve water when possible. The water is safe to drink.