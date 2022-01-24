PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Setting an ambitious goal, Archbishop Nelson J. Pérez launched the 2022 Catholic Charities Appeal on Monday.
The annual effort raises millions of dollars each year for a slew of local organizations and ministries. In all, they benefit hundreds of thousands of people.
This year's fundraising goal is $12.5 million with the theme "Giving Hope to All."
"By supporting the Catholic Charities Appeal you are feeding the hungry, sheltering the homeless, supporting veterans, those in recovery, and helping students with special needs receive the Catholic education they deserve. You are helping desperate families get back on their feet and bringing joy to the lives of the aged and lonely," said Pérez. "When you donate to the Catholic Charities Appeal, you transform your response into a vessel of hope for the most at risk and vulnerable in our midst."
CCA beneficiaries are grouped into five areas including: Education; Social Services; Evangelization, Parish and Spiritual Life; Clergy; and Local Mission Activities.
Archdiocese of Philadelphia sets $12.5M fundraising goal
This year's fundraising goal is $12.5 million with the theme "Giving Hope to All."
PHILADELPHIA ARCHDIOCESE
TOP STORIES
Show More
More TOP STORIES News