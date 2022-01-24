philadelphia archdiocese

Archdiocese of Philadelphia sets $12.5M fundraising goal

This year's fundraising goal is $12.5 million with the theme "Giving Hope to All."
EMBED <>More Videos

Archdiocese of Philadelphia sets $12.5M fundraising goal

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Setting an ambitious goal, Archbishop Nelson J. Pérez launched the 2022 Catholic Charities Appeal on Monday.

The annual effort raises millions of dollars each year for a slew of local organizations and ministries. In all, they benefit hundreds of thousands of people.

This year's fundraising goal is $12.5 million with the theme "Giving Hope to All."

"By supporting the Catholic Charities Appeal you are feeding the hungry, sheltering the homeless, supporting veterans, those in recovery, and helping students with special needs receive the Catholic education they deserve. You are helping desperate families get back on their feet and bringing joy to the lives of the aged and lonely," said Pérez. "When you donate to the Catholic Charities Appeal, you transform your response into a vessel of hope for the most at risk and vulnerable in our midst."

CCA beneficiaries are grouped into five areas including: Education; Social Services; Evangelization, Parish and Spiritual Life; Clergy; and Local Mission Activities.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
religion & spiritualityphiladelphiacatholic churchphiladelphia archdiocesefundraiser
Copyright © 2022 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
PHILADELPHIA ARCHDIOCESE
Catholic school in Kensington burglarized, vandalized
Archbishop Nelson Perez leads multi-faith mass about gun violence
Archdiocese of Philadelphia students return to the classroom
Masks will be required in all schools in Philly archdiocese
TOP STORIES
Son of Philly police officer shot, killed during apparent robbery
Officials ID teen killed in Montco crash; 4 others seriously injured
Introducing Millville, New Jersey's first female mayor
Second arrest made after man killed by stray bullet on Thanksgiving
Broad Street Run sets date for 2022 race
Philly sees more graffiti during COVID, but artists say it's an outlet
Getting paid on Venmo or Cash App? New tax rule might apply to you
Show More
COVID-19 cases dropping in NJ, but numbers still high
Chester Co. man charged with raping child multiple times inside home
Philadelphia veterinarians team up to provide emergency care for pets
Pennsylvania rolls out 'strike team' to ease hospital crunch
5 tax changes that can boost your refund this year
More TOP STORIES News