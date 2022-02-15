philadelphia archdiocese

Masks to be optional in archdiocesan schools in the Philadelphia suburbs, not in Philly

Masks will be still required in schools within the city of Philadelphia.
By
EMBED <>More Videos

Masks to be optional in suburban archdiocesan schools

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Masks will become optional in archdiocesan schools in the Philadelphia suburbs at the end of the month.

Effective Monday, February 28, the use of masks will be optional for all students and staff in suburban high schools operated by the Archdiocese of Philadelphia as well as all suburban parish and regional elementary schools.

Officials with the Archdiocese cited a significant drop in community cases over the past two weeks.

"Now, as positive case numbers are declining and the data regarding cloth masks has been updated, we are looking at steps to adjust our plan slowly in order to return to a more traditional school environment while keeping children safe," the Archdiocese said.

Masks will be still required in schools within the city of Philadelphia.

The Archdiocese says any student or staff member who wishes to wear a mask on Feb. 28 and beyond may continue to do so. School officials recommend that unvaccinated individuals and individuals with certain medical conditions continue to wear masks.

"Under federal law, masks are still required on bus transportation and masks will be required for students who have tested positive for COVID-19 for five days after their return to school," the Archdiocese said.

Officials say waiting until the end of the month to make masks optional allows additional time for cases to decline in the general population and will help them prevent spread in their schools.

"All other COVID-19 protocols such as social distancing, increased ventilation, and enhanced cleaning will continue to remain in effect," the Archdiocese said. "We will continue to monitor and report COVID-19 cases and if there are case surges within a school building or a county there may be a need to return to the use of masks. The further reduction of other mitigation efforts will be considering over time pending circumstances."

The Archdiocese of Philadelphia says they strongly encourage all students and staff to get the COVID-19 vaccine and booster shot.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
educationphiladelphiapennsylvaniaface maskphiladelphia archdiocesestudentscovid 19
Copyright © 2022 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
PHILADELPHIA ARCHDIOCESE
Archdiocese sets $12.5M fundraising goal
Catholic school in Kensington burglarized, vandalized
Archbishop Nelson Perez leads multi-faith mass about gun violence
Archdiocese of Philadelphia students return to the classroom
TOP STORIES
Delay for Pa. school after demonstration over masks, threats
Residents upset over new CBD Kratom store
Brian Laundrie's cause of death, new details revealed in autopsy
Penn to offer tuition-free nursing program thanks to $125M grant
Just announced: See who will host the 2022 Oscars
AccuWeather: Cold Today, Milder Tomorrow
Judge orders sale to resume of 2 shuttered Chester Co. hospitals
Show More
Search for hit-and-run driver in Allentown, victim critically injured
Philly vaccine pioneer working on universal coronavirus shot
Brooklyn Nets coach Steve Nash says Ben Simmons in 'good place ment...
Russia says some forces pulling back amid Ukraine crisis
Police: Man fatally stabbed in Wawa parking lot
More TOP STORIES News