PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Philadelphia police made a quick arrest on Sunday after an armed carjacking took place in the city.

The carjacker went after a Ford Edge, according to officials.

Officers say they responded to the theft at approximately 6:30 p.m.

An hour later at about 7:30 p.m., an arrest was made near Fifth and Chelten Avenue in the city's East Oak Lane neighborhood.

Officials have not provided any information on the carjacking or the suspect who was arrested.