Arrest in attempted sex assault of postal worker in West Oak Lane

EMBED </>More Videos

Federal agents with the US Postal Inspection Service are assisting Philadelphia police in the investigation as reported during Action News at 11 on January 2, 2019.

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) --
Police have made an arrest in the attempted sexual assault of a postal worker in the West Oak Lane section of Philadelphia.

38-year-old Ariel Hernandez, of the 3400 block of Ditman Street, was arrested around 4:20 p.m. Wednesday.



He is charged with attempt to commit rape, indecent assault and related offenses.

The female worker was reportedly assaulted while inside her mail truck in the 6900 block of Old York Road late Wednesday afternoon.

"We're going to come to the bottom of this and hold the individual accountable who is brazen enough to assault a hardworking postal employee," said U.S. Postal Inspector Reginald Wade.

The postal service says this type of crime on a letter carrier is not at all common.

------
Send a News Tip to Action News
Learn More About 6abc Apps
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
philly newspostal serviceattacksexual assaultinvestigation
(Copyright ©2019 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
'Rambling' note found in striking vehicle in Mummers crash
Judge denies plea for lesser sentence in road rage killing
Billy Joel returning to Citizens Bank Park for 6th time
Study: More residents move out of NJ than any other state
McDonald's customer upset over straw policy grabs worker
Teen charged with murder after baby found in Philly dumpster
ShopRite to close in West Philly; owner blames soda tax
Beautician charged with killing woman during botched buttocks injection
Show More
Officials ID teen who fell off ski lift at Blue Mountain
AccuWeather: Some Sun, Breezy and Cool Today
Delco mayor removed from office due to 1988 bar fight
Teen returns from cruise with mystery illness
4 firefighters injured battling boarding house fire
More News