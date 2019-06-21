Arrest made in shooting outside Allentown nightclub that left 10 injured

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://6abc.com/video/embed/?pid=5354872" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Police radio response to the shooting near an Allentown nightclub on June 20, 2019.

ALLENTOWN, Pa. (WPVI) -- Ten people were injured when gunfire erupted near a Lehigh Valley bar.It was a chaotic scene shortly before 2 a.m. Thursday morning in the 300 block of West Hamilton Street in Allentown. People outside a nightclub fled from gunshots.The shooting victims were transported to area hospitals, and they are all expected to recover from their wounds.The attack occurred outside the DejaVu Nightclub. Authorities are saying there could have been as many as three gunmen. It is not thought to be a random attack.Nineteen shell casings were found on the scene.A joint statement by police and Lehigh County District Attorney Jim Martin said it is believed there was one person who was a target. Authorities also believe the incident could be connected to what was described as gang violence.Police said late Thursday night that 20-year-old Angelo Luis Rivera was taken into custody in connection with the shooting.Rivera will be charged with possession of a small amount of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia, criminal conspiracy to commit aggravated assault.