Arrest made in Upper Darby, Pennsylvania Christmas Eve murder

UPPER DARBY, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- Upper Darby Police have arrested 18-year-old Jazmar Thomas in connection with a murder on Christmas Eve.

Authorities say Thomas is the man who was seen talking to the victim, 20-year-old Samir Geiger at 9:30 p.m. in the 200 block of Margate Road.

Witnesses say they heard an argument followed by 10 to 15 gunshots.

The motive is believed to be robbery.

Police say they are continuing their investigation.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
delaware countyhomicide
Copyright © 2020 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Pa. State Police need help after skull found in mining pit
Carson Wentz's Eagles-themed car for sale
Police asking for help in hit-and-run death of Philly father
AG Josh Shapiro is unimpressed with Catholic Church reform
Time lapse videos show snow squall moving through Philly
Video shows NTSB examining wreckage from horrific Pa. Turnpike crash
GoFundMe scam: Mark D'Amico facing federal charges
Show More
149 Philadelphia tobacco sellers lose permits in underage crackdown
US, Iran step back from the brink; Trump opts for sanctions
Del. man living in Puerto Rico recounts biggest quake in century
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle 'stepping back' from royal duties
DA dismisses case against David Sheppard
More TOP STORIES News