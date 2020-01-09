Arrest made in Upper Darby, Pennsylvania Christmas Eve murder

UPPER DARBY, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- Upper Darby Police have arrested 18-year-old Jazmar Thomas in connection with a murder on Christmas Eve.
Authorities say Thomas is the man who was seen talking to the victim, 20-year-old Samir Geiger at 9:30 p.m. in the 200 block of Margate Road.
Witnesses say they heard an argument followed by 10 to 15 gunshots.
The motive is believed to be robbery.
Police say they are continuing their investigation.
