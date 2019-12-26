Upper Darby police still investigating man's death on Christmas Eve; 2 suspects wanted

UPPER DARBY TOWNSHIP, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- Police in Upper Darby, Pennsylvania are looking for two suspects wanted in connection with a homicide on Christmas Eve.

Investigators say a 20-year-old man was shot to death on December 24, 2019.

He was found along the 200 block of Margate Road.

Police were then looking for a silver Infiniti sedan but they found it Wednesday and it had been set on fire.

Investigators are looking at surveillance and interviewing witnesses.

Anyone with any information is asked to call police at 610-734-3439.
