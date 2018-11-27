Arrest made in woman's murder during home invasion in Pottstown

EMBED </>More Videos

Arrest made in woman's murder during home invasion in Pottstown. Watch this report from Action News at 5pm on November 27, 2018.

POTTSTOWN, Pa. (WPVI) --
Police in Pottstown have arrested an 18-year-old man in connection with the murder of a woman during a home invasion robbery.

Aaron Joseph Taylor, of Pottstown, was arraigned on Tuesday.

Aaron Joseph Taylor


The murder happened on November 18 in the 300 block of North Washington Street.

According to police, Taylor and a 17-year-old suspect forced their way into the home as a repairman was changing the front door lock, according to police.

Once inside, Taylor allegedly shot and killed the woman who lived there, 38-year-old Sylvia Williams.

Taylor is charged with 3rd-degree murder.

The 17-year-old is charged with robbery and conspiracy.

-----
Send a News Tip to Action News
Learn More About 6abc Apps
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
homicide investigationmurderpennsylvania newscaught on camerasurveillance cameraPottstown Borough
(Copyright ©2018 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
Ex-attorney general Kathleen Kane ordered to report to jail Thursday
Man wanted for abducting children
Hang gliding mishap leaves man holding on for dear life
Appeals court upholds most convictions in 'Bridgegate' case
DRBA looking to recoup lost toll money from bridge closure
California bar shooter had 5 unused high-capacity magazines
Kevin Hart criticized for son's cowboys and Indians party
Boy collects pajamas for kids in need this holiday season
Show More
Names released in shooting at Poconos municipal building
AccuWeather: Wind whipped Wednesday
Gender reveal party leads to 47,000-acre wildfire
Holy cow! This may be the biggest steer we've ever seen
School limits number of condiments students can have
More News