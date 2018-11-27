Aaron Joseph Taylor

Police in Pottstown have arrested an 18-year-old man in connection with the murder of a woman during a home invasion robbery.Aaron Joseph Taylor, of Pottstown, was arraigned on Tuesday.The murder happened on November 18 in the 300 block of North Washington Street.According to police, Taylor and a 17-year-old suspect forced their way into the home as a repairman was changing the front door lock, according to police.Once inside, Taylor allegedly shot and killed the woman who lived there, 38-year-old Sylvia Williams.Taylor is charged with 3rd-degree murder.The 17-year-old is charged with robbery and conspiracy.