POTTSTOWN, Pa. (WPVI) --Police in Pottstown have arrested an 18-year-old man in connection with the murder of a woman during a home invasion robbery.
Aaron Joseph Taylor, of Pottstown, was arraigned on Tuesday.
The murder happened on November 18 in the 300 block of North Washington Street.
According to police, Taylor and a 17-year-old suspect forced their way into the home as a repairman was changing the front door lock, according to police.
Once inside, Taylor allegedly shot and killed the woman who lived there, 38-year-old Sylvia Williams.
Taylor is charged with 3rd-degree murder.
The 17-year-old is charged with robbery and conspiracy.
