Arrest made in Mantua shooting that killed man, injured woman

Darrel Hentz

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- The Philadelphia Police Department has made an arrest in connection to a double shooting that left one person dead in the Mantua section of the city.

Twenty-nine-year-old Darrel Hentz was arrested around 4:25 p.m. Monday on the 700 block of Race Street, police said.

He has been charged with Murder, Murder-Attempt to Commit, Aggravated Assault, Possession Instrument of Crime, and related offenses.

Police responded to the 3800 block of Hamilton Street around 1:57 a.m. Sunday for the report of a person screaming.

Investigators said a 26-year-old man was found shot in the chest and head while sitting inside an Infinity. He was taken to Penn Presbyterian Medical Center where he died.

The victim has been identified as Henry Peterson.

Police said a 22-year-old woman suffered a gunshot to the head. She remains in critical condition.
