Arson investigation in Bristol Township, firefighter injured

BRISTOL TWP., Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- A firefighter was injured battling a house fire that authorities say was intentionally set in Bristol Township, Bucks County.

The fire started around 1:30 a.m. Friday on the unit block of Green Lane.

The firefighter was rushed to the hospital for burns.

Firefighters also say they are investigating this as an arson and have turned evidence over to Bristol Township police.

It took firefighters a half hour to get the flames under control.

Crews say the house was vacant.
