WATCH LIVE

PhiladelphiaPennsylvaniaNew JerseyDelaware
EDIT
Welcome,
Your Account
Log Out

Philadelphia police investigate arson, possible homicide after massive residential fire

At the scene, officials quickly realized this was an "all-hands-on-deck" situation.

6abc Digital Staff Image
By6abc Digital Staff WPVI logo
Saturday, August 26, 2023 10:18PM
Philadelphia police investigate arson, possible homicide after massive residential fire
EMBED <>More Videos

Philadelphia police are investigating an arson and possible homicide in the city's Kingsessing neighborhood on Saturday.

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Philadelphia police are investigating an arson and possible homicide in the city's Kingsessing neighborhood on Saturday.

The blaze broke out in a three-story rowhome just after 11:30 a.m. on the 5400 block of Vine Street.

Officials say while police officers were on patrol in the area, they were flagged down to help with a house fire.

At the scene, officials quickly realized this was an "all-hands-on-deck" situation.

Once the flames were extinguished, Philadelphia Fire Department officials located a 66-year-old man on the first floor.

The man was pronounced dead at the scene. There is no word yet on his identity.

Two other residents of the building were displaced due to the fire.

Officials have ruled this case as an arson. They are also investigating for a possible homicide.

Report a correction or typo
Copyright © 2023 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
Watch Live
ON NOW