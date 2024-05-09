Pennsylvania to make animal sedative xylazine a controlled substance

Xylazine is a sedative used by veterinarians and would still be available for its intended use.

HARRISBURGH, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- Pennsylvania Governor Josh Shapiro is set to sign a bill that makes it illegal to misuse the animal tranquilizer xylazine.

Officials say the drug is being mixed into fentanyl and other illicit opioids, contributing to a growing number of overdose deaths.

Xylazine is a sedative used by veterinarians and would still be available for its intended use under the new bill.

Under the bill, xylazine would be listed as a Schedule III drug, which is a controlled substance subject to various rules.

Both the Pennsylvania House of Representatives and the Senate approved the bill in the past week.

