Pennsylvania to make animal sedative xylazine a controlled substance

Xylazine is a sedative used by veterinarians and would still be available for its intended use.
HARRISBURGH, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- Pennsylvania Governor Josh Shapiro is set to sign a bill that makes it illegal to misuse the animal tranquilizer xylazine.
Officials say the drug is being mixed into fentanyl and other illicit opioids, contributing to a growing number of overdose deaths.
Xylazine is a sedative used by veterinarians and would still be available for its intended use under the new bill.
RELATED: Pennsylvania taking steps to control access to xylazine, a drug also known as tranq
Under the bill, xylazine would be listed as a Schedule III drug, which is a controlled substance subject to various rules.
Both the Pennsylvania House of Representatives and the Senate approved the bill in the past week.
RELATED: Emerging drug 'Tranq' leading to amputations among users