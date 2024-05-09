Pennsylvania to make animal sedative xylazine a controlled substance

  • Full Story
Thursday, May 9, 2024 4:40PM
HARRISBURGH, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- Pennsylvania Governor Josh Shapiro is set to sign a bill that makes it illegal to misuse the animal tranquilizer xylazine.

Officials say the drug is being mixed into fentanyl and other illicit opioids, contributing to a growing number of overdose deaths.

Xylazine is a sedative used by veterinarians and would still be available for its intended use under the new bill.

Under the bill, xylazine would be listed as a Schedule III drug, which is a controlled substance subject to various rules.

Both the Pennsylvania House of Representatives and the Senate approved the bill in the past week.

Officials say drug suppliers are lacing the fentanyl and heroin supply with the animal tranquilizer because it is cheap and easy to get.
