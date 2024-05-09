Drivers would face a $50 fine but no points would go on their license if they are ticketed.

Pennsylvania bill bans use of hand-held devices for drivers | What you need to know

Pennsylvania Governor Josh Shapiro is expected to sign a bill banning the use of handheld phones behind the wheel.

HARRISBURG, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- A crackdown on distracted driving is coming to Pennsylvania.

Governor Josh Shapiro is expected to sign a bill banning the use of handheld phones behind the wheel.

While texting while driving is already banned, this new bill targets simply holding your cell phone while behind the wheel altogether.

Action News spoke with some drivers, who say a law like this is long overdue.

"It's less courtesy when you have that phone in your hand," said Robert Holmes, of North Philadelphia. "I think that's done went out the window -- the courtesy."

The state general assembly passed the legislation on Wednesday.

Drivers would face a $50 fine but no points would go on their license if they are ticketed.

Warnings would be given out the first 12 months, once the law goes into effect.

There would be exemptions for operating devices in a hands-free mode so drivers can still use GPS or to talk.

"I like that because there is so many accidents that people be getting," said Alexis Wilson, of Northeast Philadelphia. "I got into a few accidents because somebody on their phone. I feel like there definitely should be fine for anybody that's on their phone, especially have AirPods. So you don't need to be holding your phone if we have AirPods."

"If this can affect and minimize the amount of driving while people are texting or texting while people are driving, then that would be a good safety measure for all drivers," said Shayna Kalish, Lower Merion.

Pennsylvania will soon join 26 states, including New Jersey and Delaware, to make handheld devices illegal while behind the wheel.

The bill also promotes education efforts by requiring minors to learn about distracted driving.