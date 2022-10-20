Southampton, Pa. couple's 'Grey Nose Society' pairs senior dogs with older adults

A couple running an animal rescue with an adoption center in the far Northeast is helping senior dogs find their forever homes with older adults.

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Many dogs have gotten a second 'leash' on life thanks to the work of Stephen and Kim Leslie.

The two founded Wet Nose Rescue in 2008, which also houses a dog boutique.

Kim Leslie said their goal is to get dogs into permanent homes by finding their forever families.

"We're very dependent on help," she says.

They don't keep dogs on site, but rather find people to foster dogs coming from shelters.

Stephen Leslie says they receive pictures of the dogs coming to their rescue ahead of time, which they then post online. If someone comes across a dog they are interested in, they can apply directly to their website.

Sandi Lange has fostered many dogs over the years. Her most recent rescue is named Flip.

"He's very friendly," says Lange. "And he's a very good dog."

She got Flip through the rescue's more recent program to help senior dogs called the Grey Nose Society.

"Sadly, they get left in shelters and they don't survive there," says Leslie.

Grey Nose pairs senior dogs with older adults.

"They'll do everything they can to help you," says Lange.

The program helps in two ways.

"The adoption fee is greatly reduced. It usually will be between $50 and $75," says Leslie.

However, if an older adult doesn't want to fully adopt a dog, they can opt to be a forever foster.

"The dog will go and live with them for the rest of their life, but we will help them with financial needs, as they need it," explains Leslie. "If they need food; whatever they need."

"They pay for all the medical and that's a big help," says Lange.

The Leslies say they're happy their second act helps dogs also in their later years.

Stephen Leslie says he enjoys seeing they were able to brighten someone's life with a dog.

"It's an amazing feeling," he says.

"They deserve to spend the rest of their life being loved and cared for," says Kim Leslie. "And we will find them a good home."