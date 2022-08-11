Doylestown dance group teaching older adults how to tap

"The mission is to teach seniors how to tap dance for fun and for exercise," Judy Sandelands says.

The Toe Tappers are just getting back up and running after pausing for COVID.

DOYLESTOWN, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- Learning the latest TikTok dance may be all the rage right now, but did you ever wish you could dance like Ginger Rogers or Fred Astaire?

A Bucks County dance group for older adults can make your tap dreams a reality.

On Wednesdays, Judy Sandelands and Jeanne Evans lead tap dancing classes at the Central Bucks Senior Activity Center in Doylestown.

The group is aptly named the Toe Tappers.

"The mission is to teach seniors how to tap dance for fun and for exercise," says Sandelands.

Sandelands is the director of the Toe Tappers and develops the choreography for their dance routines.

Evans works in tandem with her, serving as the associate director and an instructor.

There is a class for more experienced dancers and beginners.

"We take everyone. No experience necessary," explains Sandelands. "All of us learned to tap dance through the Toe Tappers."

Marie Dean joined the group in 2014.

"I never dreamt that I would be dancing," says Dean.

She says it took her a while to learn how to tap dance, but slowly built on her skills each week with the group.

"And we have so much fun," says Dean.

"We do the same tap routine," says Evans. "So that we're always fine-tuning the basic steps that we use in the dances."

The group also performs shows around the area in Bucks County and beyond for veterans' homes, retirement communities and church groups.

"We have a different show for every season of the year," says Sandelands. "And I always weave in a lot of comedy."

Sandelands says dancing is beneficial for both the body and the mind.

"You not only have to recall the step, but you have to remember the sequence in a dance," she says.

"It teaches you balance and coordination," says Dean. "But the best thing is the connection between memory and music."

"Watching them be excited when they finally master the dance, it's so exciting," says Evans.

"We're very much a social group," explains Sandelands. "If you would like to learn to tap dance, come join us."

"It's really fun," says Evans.

More Information:

Toe Tappers on Facebook

Central Bucks Senior Activity Center