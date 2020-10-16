Philadelphia stars join 12-hour virtual cabaret extravaganza

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Artists and entertainers have been missing live theatrical events as much as we have missed sitting in the audience watching them.
That's why on Saturday, performers from around the globe are coming together for a 12-hour international cabaret extravaganza.
Philly's own, The Bearded Ladies Cabaret, will join performers and acts from around the world, Paris, London, New York and more. This is a virtual marathon that's fun, colorful and sure to get you up on your feet.
"One of the things that the Beards have been thinking about is: how can we fully wring out the washcloth of the virtual experience? How can we give you something that feels like it's not creating FOMO?" said John Jarboe, artistic director with The Bearded Ladies Cabaret. "It's going to offer metaphor, abstraction, distraction and extraction from the dumpster fire that is our world right now."
As part of the 2020 FringeArts Philadelphia Fringe Festival, they call this event FEAST. It's the latest in The Bearded Ladies' popular LATE NIGHT SNACKS series.
This time, they've turned it into a 12-hour event.
"Each hour is dedicated to a different city where cabaret is alive and well," Jarboe says. "It features a bunch of amazing Philly artists. We gave Philly just a little bit more than an hour, you know? Just because."
The event runs from noon to midnight. Philly's talent will be on around 8:30 pm.
The cabaret marathon is free, but they hope you will remember how hard our performers have been hit by this pandemic and support them how and when you can.
