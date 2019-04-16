At least 8 injured after crash involving SEPTA bus

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- At least eight people were injured after a SEPTA bus collided with two other vehicles on Tuesday afternoon.It happened around 1:30 p.m. on southbound Bustleton Avenue near Devereaux Avenue.Officials say a SEPTA Route 14 bus, an SUV and a non-SEPTA Paratransit vehicle collided.Five people on the SEPTA bus, two people in the SUV and one person in the paratransit vehicle were taken to area hospitals for minor injuries.The cause of the accident remains under investigation.