At The Table expands its menu, seating at new Wayne location

WAYNE, Pa. (WPVI) -- At The Table has relocated in Wayne, just a few blocks from its original location.
The new space tripled the size of the dining room and gave married owners Alex Hardy and Tara Buzan-Hardy the chance to expand the menu.
They added a raw bar to the new space to go along with a six-course tasting menu and a la carte items.
The space is still BYOB but a partnership with Imprint Beer Company will incorporate beer and cocktails in the near future.
At The Table | Facebook | Instagram
118 West Lancaster Avenue, Wayne, PA 19087