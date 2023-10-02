At The Table has relocated in Wayne, just a few blocks from its original location, with more space and a new menu.

At The Table expands its menu, seating at new Wayne location

WAYNE, Pa. (WPVI) -- At The Table has relocated in Wayne, just a few blocks from its original location.

The new space tripled the size of the dining room and gave married owners Alex Hardy and Tara Buzan-Hardy the chance to expand the menu.

They added a raw bar to the new space to go along with a six-course tasting menu and a la carte items.

The space is still BYOB but a partnership with Imprint Beer Company will incorporate beer and cocktails in the near future.

118 West Lancaster Avenue, Wayne, PA 19087