Philadelphia police 'bolstering patrols' near Asian communities, businesses following Atlanta-area shootings

We are continuing to monitor the events around the tragic shooting of Asian Americans in Atlanta. While there is currently no known connection to our area, out of an abundance of caution, we have bolstered patrols around Asian communities and businesses — Philadelphia Police (@PhillyPolice) March 17, 2021

Over the past several years, we have seen a disgusting rise in hate speech.



As I’ve said many times, hate speech begets hate crimes. That is why we all must speak with moral clarity, awareness and sensitivity.



My heart is with the #AAPI community today. #StopAsianHate — Josh Shapiro (@JoshShapiroPA) March 17, 2021

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Following a series of shootings at three Atlanta-area spas that left eight people dead, Philadelphia police say they have bolstered patrols around Asian communities and businesses.Police arrested the white 21-year-old Georgia man who told investigators the crimes were not racially motivated, though many of the victims were women of Asian descent. He told officials he blamed the spas for "providing an outlet for his addiction to sex."The attacks began Tuesday evening, when five people were shot at Youngs Asian Massage Parlor near Woodstock, about 30 miles north of Atlanta, Cherokee County Sheriff's spokesman Capt. Jay Baker said. Two people died at the scene, and three were taken to a hospital where two died, Baker said.Police identified the victims in Cherokee County: Delaina Ashley Yaun, 33, of Acworth; Paul Andre Michels, 54, of Atlanta; Xiaojie Yan, 49, of Kennesaw; and Daoyou Feng, 44.About an hour later, police responding to a call about a robbery found three women dead from apparent gunshot wounds at Gold Spa near Atlanta's Buckhead area. Officers then learned of a call reporting shots fired across the street, at Aromatherapy Spa, and found another woman apparently shot dead."We are continuing to monitor the events around the tragic shooting of Asian Americans in Atlanta," Philadelphia police said on Twitter. "While there is currently no known connection to our area, out of an abundance of caution, we have bolstered patrols around Asian communities and businesses."Pennsylvania's Attorney General Josh Shapiro also tweeted following the killings."As I've said many times, hate speech begets hate crimes. That is why we all must speak with moral clarity, awareness and sensitivity. My heart is with the #AAPI community today. #StopAsianHate," he said.Little is known about the suspect, Robert Aaron Long, of Woodstock, and authorities haven't specified charges.Over the past year, thousands of incidents of abuse have been reported to an anti-hate group that tracks incidents against Asian Americans, and hate crimes in general are at the highest level in more than a decade.