15 people displaced, officer injured after fire in Atlantic City boarding home

ATLANTIC CITY, New Jersey (WPVI) -- A police officer and a resident were injured after a boarding home fire in Atlantic City, New Jersey.

The officer had just completed his shift, but was able to help get a person out of the burning home on the unit block of North Pennsylvania Avenue on Friday morning.

Both suffered smoke inhalation, but will be okay.

A total of 15 people are now displaced because of the damage to the home.

No word yet on what caused the fire.