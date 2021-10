PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Atlantic City officials demonstrated a new siren system Thursday to alert young people when the city's nightly curfew takes effect.Starting in July, the towers will emit a very loud tone at 9:30 p.m. each night so young people will go home in time for the 10 p.m. curfew.A state grant allowed for an upgrade to the 11 siren towers erected in 2005.The system will also broadcast alerts in the event of weather emergencies such as lightning storms or flooding.