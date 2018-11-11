Multiple Atlantic City officials 'under review' following incident at Golden Nugget casino

EMBED </>More Videos

Multiple Atlantic City officials 'under review' following incident at casino nightclub: As seen on Action News at 6 p.m., November 11, 2018

By
ATLANTIC CITY, N.J. (WPVI) --
The Atlantic County Prosecutors office is being tight-lipped about an incident involving the multiple Atlantic City officials.

According to the Atlantic County Prosecutor's Facebook page, the office said it is reviewing an alleged incident that occurred Sunday morning at the Golden Nugget Casino nightclub involving with Atlantic City Councilman Jeffree Fauntleroy, Mayor Frank Gilliam and three other individuals.

"The incident is a misunderstanding, " Fauntelroy told Action News during an interview by phone on Sunday.

Fauntelroy said he was simply standing up for himself, but would not go into detail as to why he needed to defend himself.

"There was no security involved. There were no cops involved. There was a brief argument and verbal disagreement with those who actually worked at Haven. That happened. We left and went home," he said.

Fauntleroy said he found out on social media that there were signed complaints alleging simple assault and harassment, but would not go into detail about what preempted the argument.

"I think it is interesting how you can have a verbal argument with someone. Some misunderstanding it can be loud and an aggressive tone, and then people file charges against you," said Fauntleroy.

Mayor Frank Gilliam did not respond to requests for comment.

There have been no charges filed.

------
Send a News Tip to Action News
Learn More About 6abc Apps
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
new jersey newsAtlantic City
(Copyright ©2018 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
More bodies found as officials fight California wildfire
Special team of K9s depart South Jersey to bring comfort to those in California
Moms brawl at bus stop, using broken coffee mugs as weapons
Cold Saturday night perfect for ice skating in Center City
AccuWeather: Clouds Roll In Monday
2 injured in crash on Schuylkill Expressway
UPS Freight preparing for possible employee strike
Police search for suspect who set car on fire in Juniata
Show More
Golden Tate prepares to make Birds debut against the Cowboys
West Philadelphia shooting caught on camera
Police search for vehicle that struck and killed a teenage boy in Rhawnhurst
Police search for lottery ticket thieves in Bensalem
Man killed after being struck by 2 hit-and-run vehicles in Tacony
More News