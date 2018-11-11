The Atlantic County Prosecutors office is being tight-lipped about an incident involving the multiple Atlantic City officials.According to the Atlantic County Prosecutor's Facebook page, the office said it is reviewing an alleged incident that occurred Sunday morning at the Golden Nugget Casino nightclub involving with Atlantic City Councilman Jeffree Fauntleroy, Mayor Frank Gilliam and three other individuals."The incident is a misunderstanding, " Fauntelroy told Action News during an interview by phone on Sunday.Fauntelroy said he was simply standing up for himself, but would not go into detail as to why he needed to defend himself."There was no security involved. There were no cops involved. There was a brief argument and verbal disagreement with those who actually worked at Haven. That happened. We left and went home," he said.Fauntleroy said he found out on social media that there were signed complaints alleging simple assault and harassment, but would not go into detail about what preempted the argument."I think it is interesting how you can have a verbal argument with someone. Some misunderstanding it can be loud and an aggressive tone, and then people file charges against you," said Fauntleroy.Mayor Frank Gilliam did not respond to requests for comment.There have been no charges filed.------