12-year-old boy arrested after crashing stolen vehicle in Atlantic City: Police

ATLANTIC CITY, New Jersey (WPVI) -- Police in Atlantic City, New Jersey say a 12-year-old boy has been arrested in connection with a crash involving a stolen vehicle.It happened on August 10 around 9 a.m. when officers received a tip about a child driving a vehicle at a high rate of speed.Police say an officer attempted to stop the boy, but he refused and later crashed into a pole on the 600 block of Connecticut Avenue.The boy was transported to an area hospital for non-life-threatening injuries.Police say the car had been reported stolen earlier in the day.The boy is being charged with receiving stolen property, eluding and multiple motor vehicle summons.