Florence will likely cause spike in East Coast gas prices, AAA says

Hurricane Florence will likely have an impact on East Coast gas prices this week, according to officials.

"A storm like this typically causes an increase in fuel purchases in the market and a slowdown in retail demand. Motorists can expect spikes in pump prices to be brief, but possibly dramatic," said Jeanette Casselano, AAA spokesperson.

The current national average for a gallon of regular is $2.84.

Pennsylvania's average is $3.06, New Jersey's is $2.89, and Delaware's is $2.84.

The Category 4 storm is expected to weaken and hit the area of North Carolina and South Carolina by Saturday morning. Drivers are encouraged to fill their tanks ahead of the hurricane's landfall.

