Automotive

What's on tap for the 2020 Philadelphia Auto Show

By Timothy Walton

10 Things to See at the Pennsylvania Convention Center


From the high end cars to the movie cars and a few muscle cars with horsepower for under $100K ... the Philadelphia Auto Show is packed with every kind of vehicle including the tricked out Dub Showroom.

You can also test drive new vehicles at the outdoor ride and drives or enjoy Camp Jeep's indoor adventures.

CF Charities Super Car Exhibit


Check out the fastest production models in the world all under one roof for the first time!. Plus, the world debut of the SSC Tuatara - the first production car expected to reach 300 mph.

Philadelphia Auto Show Poster Contest


Meet the local high school student who designed the official Philadelphia Auto Show poster.

Anaije Williams is a senior at Franklin Learning Center in Philadelphia. Her design was picked from entries ranging across the Philadelphia region.

It will be on idsplay during the Auto Show at the Pennsylvania Convention Center and as part of the promotional campaign around Philadelphia.

An in-depth look at the show through the eyes of four people who make it special.


The Chairperson - Maria Pacifico is the first female chairperson and she's also the first second generation chairperson.

Her father was the chair before she was born and now this lifelong car enthusiast is in charge of Philadelphia's most prestigious automotive event.

The Mastermind - Michael Gempp has spent a quarter century planning the Philadelphia Auto Show. He develops the floor plan, schedules the manufacturers and then makes it all come together at the Pennsylvania Convention Center.

The Classic - Mike Jones' antique exhibit has been a show staple for years. The Antique Automobile Club is the largest club of its kind in the world and their home is right here in Hershey, Pa.

Every year they provide one of the show's standout exhibits featuring cars more than 100 years old and all the classics since.

The Visitor - Tony Maenza and his son have been coming to the show since the '90's. It's a family tradition that included Tony's father.

That's three generations of Maenza men strolling the floor and checking out the latest and greatest models.

Automotive Industry Trends


Find out the latest trends in the automotive industry, from hot models to new vehicles and the styles that are leading manufacturers design concepts.

It's Electric


The industry's biggest trend is electric vehicles. Manufacturers are making a big push but challenges still remain.

Is there enough infrastructure in place? What about range anxiety? Where will the batteries go? Some big questions remain before electric vehicles take hold.

6abc talent meet their vehicle match


Our matchmaker pairs personalities with vehicles. His marks this year are Matt O'Donnell, Jeannette Reyes, Sharrie Williams and Jamie Apody.

Black Tie Tailgate Gala - Party with a Purpose


The Black Tie Tailgate Gala has raised more than $9 million for the Children's' Hospital of Philadelphia since the relationship started more than 30 years ago.

Automotive Design


A look inside three brand new vehicles hitting the road in 2020 and what makes their look, feel and technology so unique.
