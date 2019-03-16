Fiat Chrysler recalling vehicles due to not meeting US emission standards

Fiat Chrysler has announced that it's recalling nearly 900,000 vehicles because they don't meet US emission standards.
The vehicles involved include the Dodge Journey, Avenger and Jeep Compass sold between 2011 and 2016.
Officials with Fiat Chrysler say the vehicles are safe to drive and owners will be notified when they can be fixed.
