NJ authorities investigate fatal pedestrian crash in Shop Rite parking lot

CLEMENTON, New Jersey (WPVI) -- Authorities in Camden County, New Jersey were investigating a fatal crash involving a pedestrian in a parking lot on Friday night.Investigators said the crash happened in Clementon just before 7:30 p.m., in the parking lot of a Shop Rite in the 1200 block of Blackwood Clementon Road.Officials said a person was hit and killed by a car.The crash is under invesitgaiton.