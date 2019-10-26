fatal crash

NJ authorities investigate fatal pedestrian crash in Shop Rite parking lot

CLEMENTON, New Jersey (WPVI) -- Authorities in Camden County, New Jersey were investigating a fatal crash involving a pedestrian in a parking lot on Friday night.

Investigators said the crash happened in Clementon just before 7:30 p.m., in the parking lot of a Shop Rite in the 1200 block of Blackwood Clementon Road.

Officials said a person was hit and killed by a car.

The crash is under invesitgaiton.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
automotiveclementonpedestrian killedfatal crash
Copyright © 2019 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
FATAL CRASH
1 dead, 3 injured after vehicle overturns on NJ Turnpike
Friend of crash victim fighting to change parking rules
Video may be to blame for fatal Berks County crash
Man dies after being hit by truck in Philadelphia
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Police find possible connection between two children shot in Philadelphia
'I'm about to blow his brains out:' Fletcher Cox 911 call released
Penn grad becomes 24-year-old billionaire overnight
American Dream mall opens in NJ, along with theme park
Philadelphia teacher creates event to showcase student voices 
Vaping illness cause still unknown, health officials have flu season concerns
20-year-old student charged with making threats at Penn State Abington
Show More
Service dog helps predict seizures, offers comfort for New Jersey man
NFL Expert Picks: Predictions, betting, TV info for Eagles-Bills, Week 8 games
Woman suing Habitat for Humanity after home burns down
Threat closes Temple's School of Medicine, suspect in custody
Odor of fuel/gas being reported across Delaware County
More TOP STORIES News