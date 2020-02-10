10 must-do things at this year's Auto Show

10 Things to See at the Pennsylvania Convention Center
From the high-end cars to the movie cars and a few muscle cars with horsepower for under $100K ... the Philadelphia Auto Show is packed with every kind of vehicle including the tricked out Dub Showroom.
You can also test drive new vehicles at the outdoor ride and drives or enjoy Camp Jeep's indoor adventures. Melissa Magee runs down our list.
1. Exotic Alley
2. Hollywood Cars
3. Manufacturer Cars
4. Horsepower Under $100K
5. Nissan GT-R 50th Anniversary Edition
6. Dub Showroom
7. Classic Automobiles
8. Simulators
9. Camp Jeep Ride-N-Drive
10. Toyota Ride-N-Drive