8-month-old baby falls from second story window in North Philadelphia

NORTH PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Police are investigating after an 8-month old baby fell out of a second story window in North Philadelphia.It happened on the 1500 block of Bouvier Street."There's no reason that baby should come out that window that way. There's no way," said Sharon Turner who lives on the block.She added, "There needs to be a thorough investigation, and I hope you really dig into this to find out what's going on. Something doesn't add up. Doesn't look good. It doesn't look good at all."Neighbors heard the infant crying from the pavement in front of the house shortly after 12:30 p.m. Wednesday.Vereta Jordan said she saw the baby on the ground. She went over to the row home and knocked on the front door.She said the child's mother came to the door and told Jordan she had been asleep and didn't know the child had fallen out the window."She was asleep. She fell asleep," Jordan said.Neighbors believe a small bush out in front of the home helped to break the infant's fall. Philadelphia and Housing Authority police spent a few hours at the scene as they work to answer the question everyone on this street is asking."How can a baby come out of a window? How? It's impossible," Turner asked repeatedly.Neighbors say the mom has another small child living in the home. Police said the child was taken to St. Christopher's Hospital for Children in stable condition.