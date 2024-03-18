Baby's is a new Filipino kitchen & market opening soon in Brewerytown

For Raquel Dang, Baby's Kusina + Market is both an homage to her mom (whose nickname is Baby) and a celebration of her Filipino culture.

For Raquel Dang, Baby's Kusina + Market is both an homage to her mom (whose nickname is Baby) and a celebration of her Filipino culture.

For Raquel Dang, Baby's Kusina + Market is both an homage to her mom (whose nickname is Baby) and a celebration of her Filipino culture.

For Raquel Dang, Baby's Kusina + Market is both an homage to her mom (whose nickname is Baby) and a celebration of her Filipino culture.

BREWERYTOWN (WPVI) -- For Raquel Dang, Baby's Kusina + Market is both an homage to her mom (whose nickname is Baby) and a celebration of her Filipino culture.

It's an all-day casual kitchen concept serving breakfast, lunch and dinner.

Highlights include Ensaymada, a traditional Filipino pastry in a housemade brioche, covered in butter and sugar with grated cheese on top.

There are sweet and savory hand pies stuffed in a housemade cream cheese and butter dough.

The penakbet is a Filipino vegetable dish made vegan here, and there's a longganisa (Filipino sausage) breakfast sandwich with banana ketchup aioli.

The coffee program is special.

The liberica beans, known as Kapeng Barako, are grown in the Philippines, and Raquel says they make up just 2% of the world's coffee supply and are rarely found outside the Philippines.

The iced espresso is served with housemade condensed coconut milk.

Caphe Roasters, a Vietnamese speciality coffee company in Kensington, roasts the beans.

Raquel's husband, Tam Dang, is Vietnamese American so, she says, it's a chance to bring some of his background into the space as well.

The couple started Baby's in 2018 as a supper club called Tita Emmies.

Raquel was working in the pharmaceutical industry; Tam is a firefighter in the Air Force.

During COVID, Raquel-like many-rethought what she wanted to do with her life, and she decided to leave her corporate job.

The couple gut renovated the space, adding subtle nods to Filipino culture and there's a Filipino-centric market.

For Raquel, the impending opening of Baby's is the culmination of a dream;

For Tam, it's about supporting his wife as she pursues her passion

Baby's Kusina + Market | Instagram

2816 W Girard Ave, Philadelphia, Pa. 19130