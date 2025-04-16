Suspected arsonist targeted Pennsylvania Gov. Josh Shapiro over Palestine, search warrant says

No one was hurt in the early Sunday morning fire.

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WPVI) -- The man accused of setting the Governor's Residence on fire allegedly targeted Pennsylvania Gov. Josh Shapiro over Palestine, according to a search warrant from state police.

The video featured is from a previous report.

Cody Balmer, 38, has been charged with attempted murder and terrorism, among other charges, after firebombing the Harrisburg mansion on Sunday.

Cody Balmer

The suspected arsonist allegedly decided to carry out his plan because of "what he wants to do to the Palestinian people," according to a search warrant signed by Pennsylvania State Police.

Investigators obtained several warrants as part of the investigation into the attack, including for a storage unit, electronic devices, as well as Balmer's parents' home, where he was said to be living recently.

Balmer targeted Shapiro "based upon perceived injustices to the people of Palestine," one of the warrants said, law enforcement sources told ABC News.

Attorney General Pam Bondi strongly condemned the attack in remarks at the Department of Justice on Wednesday, but she declined to label the act "domestic terrorism" or commit to opening a separate federal case against the suspect.

"It is absolutely horrific what happened to him," Bondi said. "We have been praying for Josh, for his family. Those photos, it was horrible. I firmly believe that they wanted to kill him. The defendant allegedly said he was going to use a hammer if he could have gotten to the governor. I've known the governor many, many years. It is horrible, and yes, we are working with state authorities to do -- it's now a pending investigation -- anything we can to help convict the person that did this and keep them behind bars as long as possible."

Bondi did not answer a direct question from a reporter about whether she would label the action "domestic terrorism," as she has repeatedly described the wave of attacks carried out on Teslas and dealerships around the country in recent months.

Investigators have not released a motive for the attack. However, it took place just hours after the Shapiro family celebrated Passover with more than two dozen people at the residence.

RELATED: Security expert explains next steps in keeping Governor Josh Shapiro, family safe after arson attack

The fire was reported at about 2 a.m. ET Sunday and the family was safely evacuated.

Balmer is accused of hopping over the property's fence, breaking a window with a hammer and tossing two homemade Molotov cocktails into the mansion, leaving behind significant damage.

1 of 18 Pictured: Damage at the Pennsylvania governor's mansion after an act of arson on Sunday, April 13, 2025. State of Pennsylvania's Commonwealth Media Services

Balmer called 911 less than an hour after the attack, identified himself and told the call-taker that he will not take part in Shapiro's plans "for what he wants to do to the Palestinian people," the warrant said, according to the sources. Balmer added that Shapiro needed to "stop having my friends killed."

After turning himself in, Balmer allegedly told police he would have attacked Shapiro with a hammer if he had happened upon the governor inside the residence, according to court documents.

The part of the fence Balmer allegedly hopped to get inside the residence was sliced off by investigators so they could test it for DNA, sources familiar told ABC News.

Balmer was denied bail at his arriagnment on Monday.

Prosecutors at this time have not invoked a hate crime law, which in Pennsylvania is known as ethnic intimidation.

ABC News contributed to this report.