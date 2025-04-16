Driver pleads guilty in crash that killed Philadelphia doctor on bicycle

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- The driver charged with hitting and killing a 30-year-old Philadelphia doctor last July has pleaded guilty to all charges.

According to court documents, 69-year-old Michael Vahey entered a guilty plea on Tuesday.

According to the Philadelphia District Attorney's Office, Vahey was drunk and speeding when he hit Barbara Friedes on July 17 as she was traveling in the bike lane. He was later charged with vehicular homicide, DUI, and involuntary manslaughter, among other charges.

Kelly McNult, who was a friend and colleague of Friedes, reacted to this update in the case during an interview with Action News on Tuesday evening.

Barbara Friedes is seen in a photo provided by her family.

"I think I can speak for a lot of people when I say I am truly thankful," McNult said. "It's never going to provide closure. But, to know the man responsible for killing her is going to be held accountable for his actions, is certainly the least that can be done."

It has been almost nine months since Friedes, a chief resident at Children's Hospital of Philadelphia, was killed. By the corner of 18th and Spruce streets, an angel bike is adorned with flowers for her.

"Whenever I walk by, it's emotional to be here," McNult said. "It's impossible to move on from this. So, I personally, and many who knew and loved her, are trying to find ways to take her with us each and every day."

McNult described Friedes as being full of life and joy - someone who would do anything to help others.

Since her death, McNult and other cyclists in the medical field have created a coalition called 'Pediatric Advocates for Health and Transportation Safety.'

Michael Vahey

"We're starting to do work that really helps emphasize the safety of children and really all individuals on Philadelphia streets to really help make them safer," she explained.

With the help of Friedes' husband, McNult said the coalition has lobbied to improve street safety. Right now, through grants and other funding, they are distributing helmets to children at primary care clinics where Friedes worked.

Nicole Brunet, the policy director for the Bicycle Coalition of Greater Philadelphia, said they continue to advocate for more permanent solutions to keep bikers in the city safe.

She said, "We have been, right from the beginning, advocating for concrete protection of the bike lanes, so that's something we continue to bring into our conversations."

Brunet told Action News that since Friedes was killed, a bill was passed to stop drivers from parking in bike lanes in Philadelphia. She said more still needs to be accomplished.

"For us, it just reaffirms that we will continue to be advocating for safe streets, for better protected bike lanes, so that we don't have to have any of this happen ever again," she said.

Vahey is scheduled to be sentenced in July.