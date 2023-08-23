Philadelphia-area parents projected to spend hundreds per child this school year

Philadelphia parents are projected to spend an average of $617 per child this year despite economic concerns, according to a local survey.

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Philadelphia parents are projected to spend an average of $617 per child this year despite economic concerns, according to a local survey.

"Uniforms, shoes, book supplies and different things like that- I mean, $600 is a drop in the bucket," said Michael Jackson of South Philadelphia.

Jackson said the older his grandkids get, the higher the prices go.

Other families agree.

"It's more expensive for the year," said Flivo Firec of West Philadelphia.

According to a local survey by Deloitte, a company that keeps track of the market, $617 is the average amount shoppers across the greater Philadelphia area will spend on each child this school year.

"98% of our parents in the Philly area are planning to spend on those traditional school supplies and 90% are planning to spend on apparel," said Deloitte Audit Senior Manager Jenna Pogorzelski.

Deloitte's survey also found that 71% of parents will shop in the store vs online, allowing kids the opportunity to pick items that fit their individual styles.

Another key take away from the survey of hundreds of parents is that families are spending less this year overall, but are still willing to pay more for certain items.

"In clothing and accessories. About 61% say they'll splurge on apparel if their kids ask for a specific sneaker or a specific pair of jeans," Pogorzelski said.

"School supplies, the list is usually not extensive," said Alexandra Tomich of South Philadelphia. It wouldn't be more than $100 and then uniforms."

Clothing and tech items are where the prices tend to go up.

Parents said they're working their budgets to juggle everything that comes with going back to school.

"You know, It's not just school supplies, but everything else that has to do with kids and child care and food and snacks," said Franklin Yates of South Philadelphia.