Bail increased for former Bucks County officer charged with sex abuse of 4 boys

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://6abc.com/video/embed/?pid=10495337" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Bucks County District Attorney Matt Weintraub announced the charges Wednesday against former Warminster Township Police Officer James Carey, 52.

Former Warminster Twp Police officer, James Carey is accused of sexually abusing four teenage boys two decades ago. The alleged incidents happened while he was working with the DARE program. He turned himself into authorities this morning. @6abc pic.twitter.com/jjxmFBayw6 — Christie Ileto (@Christie_Ileto) April 7, 2021

DOYLESTOWN, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- The bail has been raised for a former Bucks County, Pennsylvania police officer accused of sexually abusing four teens while he worked as a D.A.R.E officer.During a bail modification hearing Tuesday, Bucks County President Judge Wallace H. Bateman Jr. called the orginial $100,000 bail set for former Warminster Township Police Officer James Carey, 52, "woefully inadequate." Bateman raised the amount to $250,000 cash bail.Carey was arrested on April 7 and is facing 122 counts of involuntary deviate sexual intercourse, statutory sexual assault, aggravated indecent assault and other related charges.The same day of his arrest he posted 10% of $100,000 bail.Bucks County First Assistant District Attorney Jennifer Schorn argued that Carey poses a danger to the community if he remains free.Schorn also argued that he should be considered a flight risk who still had his credentials as a retired police officer, which allowed him to legally carry a firearm throughout the country.According to authorities, the alleged incidents happened between 1987 to 2009 while Carey was working at elementary, middle and high schools in the Centennial School District.According to an 80-page presentment, the alleged incidents happened inside Carey's home, in his hot tub and recreation center bathrooms while in police uniform. Officials are worried there may be additional victims."He was a wolf in sheep's clothing, preying on those who trusted him," said DA Matt Weintraub earlier this month.Prosecutors say Carey had a co-molester, Chuck Goodenough, who recently died by suicide. The pair volunteered with the Boy Scouts and the Warminster department's fire explorer program.But this was not the first time Carey had been investigated, officials said.In 2001, a then 17-year-old reported Carey to the Warminster Township police department, but lack of evidence and the fact that the age of consent was 16 resulted in no charges.The DA at the time did release a scathing letter to the department calling Carey a danger to the community.His arrest follows a lengthy investigation by Bucks County Detectives and an inquiry by a Bucks County Investigating Grand Jury.As part of the new bail conditions, Bateman also ordered Carey to surrender his passport and police credentials and have no contact with minors.Since Carey's arrest, authorities say they have received numerous calls about other potential victims. Detectives are currently following up on those leads.Carey's attorney says his client is innocent.