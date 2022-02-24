Bald eagle found along Schuylkill River dies from injuries to wings, sternum

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- An injured bald eagle found along the Schuylkill River near Boathouse Row on Wednesday had to be euthanized, according to wildlife officials.Two Philadelphia Metro Wildlife Center staffers rescued the bird around 5:30 p.m.The injuries were so severe that the eagle had to be euthanized."Unfortunately, the eagle was extremely badly injured, it had suffered at least four compound fractures of the wings and sternum, and since recovery was not possible it had to be immediately euthanized," said Philadelphia Metro Wildlife Center.It's unclear what caused the bird's injuries, but wildlife officials speculate that it may have been struck by a car on Kelly Drive."We are grateful to onlookers for contacting us and for helping us find the animal so that we could give it immediate humane care," said the Philadelphia Metro Wildlife Center.