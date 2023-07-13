Man carjacked in New Castle County, Delaware park; suspect still at large

NEW CASTLE CO., Delaware (WPVI) -- Police are looking for the suspect who carjacked a man while he was in a Delaware park.

New Castle County police said it happened on Middleboro Road in Banning Park around 1:10 p.m. Wednesday.

The victim told them he was eating lunch in his vehicle near a large pond in the rear of the park.

He said that's when a male suspect, who was armed with a gun, ordered him to move over.

The suspect got into the driver's seat and drove off with the victim still in the car.

The victim was let go at the Christiana Fashion Center. He was not injured.

The car is still missing. It's described as a 2007 gray Mazda 6 with Delaware registration 748-925.

Anyone with information is asked to call police at (302) 395-8137.