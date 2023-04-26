Montgomery County brothers help unveil new Barbie with Down Syndrome doll

The doll is part of the Barbie fashionista line, which promotes diversity and inclusion.

LAFAYETTE HILL, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- The smiles were contagious on Tuesday as toy company Mattel unveiled its latest doll on Good Morning America.

Officials unveiled the very first Barbie with Down syndrome, and two boys from Lafayette Hill, Montgomery County were there for all the excitement.

Michelle Viall says her sons, 7-year-old James, who was born with Down syndrome, and his little brother, 3-year-old Owen, were so proud to debut the doll on national TV.

"It was so exciting to see all of our kids being included, not only on national television but on the world stage," Viall says. "We are showing that they are fully capable of doing anything they put their minds to. They are worthy."

To make sure the doll is as accurate as possible, Mattel says it worked with the National Down Syndrome Society to get the physical and facial features just right.

The blue and yellow on the doll's dress, accompanied by butterflies, represent symbols and colors associated with Down syndrome awareness.

Even Barbie's necklace represents how people with Down syndrome have three copies of their 21st chromosome, officials say.

The doll is also wearing ankle foot orthotics, which some children with Down syndrome use.

James brought his Barbie to school on Wednesday and gave her a big kiss during his interview with 6abc.

The doll is part of the Barbie fashionista line, which is about diversity and inclusion, to ensure that everyone can play with a doll that looks just like them.