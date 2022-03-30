Eric Church, Jason Aldean, Florida Georgia Line headline Barefoot Country Music Fest in Wildwood

WILDWOOD, New Jersey (WPVI) -- Eric Church, Jason Aldean, Florida Georgia Line and Cole Swindell will headline this year's Barefoot Country Music Fest.
The outdoor festival takes place June 16 through 19 in Wildwood, New Jersey between the two Morey's Piers on the beach (3601 Boardwalk).
More than 40 acts will be performing starting with the Thursday night kick-off concert and going through the four-day festival.
The June 16 Thursday kick-off concert features Swindell, James Rodgers, Frank Ray and Bowman.
Other acts include Dustin Lynch, Walker Hayes, Chris Janson, Bret Michaels, LOCASH, Priscilla Block and Rita Wilson.
Tickets are on sale now.
A four-day General Admission pass costs $199. A four-day Main Stage VIP pass costs $399. A four-day Super VIP pass costs $1,299.
For more info, visit barefootcountrymusicfest.com.
