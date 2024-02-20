Crews respond to reports of person in need of rescue at Battleship New Jersey

WATCH LIVE

Tuesday, February 20, 2024 4:51PM
CAMDEN, New Jersey (WPVI) -- Emergency crews responded to the Battleship New Jersey on Tuesday morning after reports of a person in need of rescue.

According to the Camden Fire Department, officials received a call at about 10 a.m. referencing a person in need of rescue in a confined space on one of the lower decks of the ship.

Officials said the man who fell was a volunteer who fell a few feet and hit his head.

Rescuers were called in to help pull the man out of the tight space.

There was no immediate word on the person's condition.

