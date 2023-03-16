Cirque du Soleil's BAZZAR set for North American debut at Greater Philadelphia Expo Center

The breathtaking display of acrobatics comes to the Greater Philadelphia Expo Center in Oaks, Pennsylvania, Sept. 26-Oct. 22.

Cirque du Soleil is debuting its BAZZAR show in North America this year, with Philadelphia the first stop in the run.

The breathtaking display of acrobatics comes to the Greater Philadelphia Expo Center in Oaks, Pennsylvania, Sept. 26-Oct. 22.

The show, described as an eclectic lab of infinite creativity, was created in 2018 and has toured India and the Middle East. It features an international cast of 35 performers and musicians guided by a maestro to create a whimsical one-of-a-kind universe.

General tickets go on sale beginning March 20 at cirquedusoleil.com/bazzar.