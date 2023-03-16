WATCH LIVE

PhiladelphiaPennsylvaniaNew JerseyDelaware
EDIT
Welcome,
Your Account
Log Out
COMMUNITY & EVENTS

Cirque du Soleil's BAZZAR set for North American debut at Greater Philadelphia Expo Center

6abc Digital Staff Image
By6abc Digital Staff WPVI logo
Thursday, March 16, 2023 8:00PM
New Cirque du Soleil show set for North American debut in Oaks
EMBED <>More Videos

The breathtaking display of acrobatics comes to the Greater Philadelphia Expo Center in Oaks, Pennsylvania, Sept. 26-Oct. 22.

Cirque du Soleil is debuting its BAZZAR show in North America this year, with Philadelphia the first stop in the run.

The breathtaking display of acrobatics comes to the Greater Philadelphia Expo Center in Oaks, Pennsylvania, Sept. 26-Oct. 22.

The show, described as an eclectic lab of infinite creativity, was created in 2018 and has toured India and the Middle East. It features an international cast of 35 performers and musicians guided by a maestro to create a whimsical one-of-a-kind universe.

General tickets go on sale beginning March 20 at cirquedusoleil.com/bazzar.

Report a correction or typo
Copyright © 2023 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
Watch Live
ON NOW