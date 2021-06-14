12-year-old artist sells painting for $1K at West Chester fundraising gala

WEST CHESTER, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- In this week's "Be Kind," a young artist is using her talents to help other budding painters like herself.Jada Robinson is just 12 years old.In May, Jada sold her amazing artwork at an art auction and gala fundraiser in West Chester for $1,000!And she's paying it forward.The money will help the Painting Freedom Ministries and the Legacy Arts Club in Chester City.Jada explained to Action News why being a part of that group means so much to her."When I come to art club, we're always told to 'bring out your art' and 'do your art' and that's what makes me happy," Jada said. "And, plus, the jokes we crack all the time in art club..."Jada hopes to be a professional artist when she grows up.Last month's gala raised a total of $11,000 for the organization's youth art program in Chester.