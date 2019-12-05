bear

Bear on the loose: Officials attempt to capture bear running through backyards in Wilmington

WILMINGTON, Delaware (WPVI) -- Officials have spotted a black bear in a residential neighborhood in Wilmington Thursday morning.

Wildlife officials in Pennsylvania and Delaware have been working together to monitor the black bear that has been seen about a dozen times over the past six days.

Delaware authorities say the bear was spotted in several places early Wednesday morning north of Wilmington.

A photo released by New Castle County police showed the bear walking through Darley Green apartments off of Philadelphia Pike in Claymont, Delaware.

It was also spotted around I-95 near the I-495 split, and briefly on the grounds of Salesianum School before running back into the woods.

The bear has been caught on several surveillance cameras over the past week as it traveled through Delaware County, starting in Radnor and making its way down to Clifton Heights and Aston Monday night.

