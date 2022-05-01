Surveillance video captures intense altercation at Michigan gas station

surveillance video

BELLEVILLE, Michigan (WPVI) -- Shocking video from a gas station in Belleville, Michigan.

A woman goes on a tirade, smashing into two different cars, one of which had a seven-month-old infant in the back seat.

Surveillance video shows the car stop, and another woman finally able to get the child to safety.

But the attack continues, with the driver getting a bat, and smashing a windshield.

The woman was eventually taken into custody.
