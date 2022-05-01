Surveillance video captures intense altercation at Michigan gas station

BELLEVILLE, Michigan (WPVI) -- Shocking video from a gas station in Belleville, Michigan.A woman goes on a tirade, smashing into two different cars, one of which had a seven-month-old infant in the back seat.Surveillance video shows the car stop, and another woman finally able to get the child to safety.But the attack continues, with the driver getting a bat, and smashing a windshield.The woman was eventually taken into custody.