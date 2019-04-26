Bellmawr, N.J. man charged with possession of child porn

BELLMAWR, N.J. (WPVI) -- Prosecutors announced today that 55-year-old David Craft, of Bellmawr, was arrested and charged with possession of child pornography.Detectives and homeland security officers executed a search warrant at Craft's home on the 700 block of Devenney Drive.Authorities say they examined one device at the home, which led to the charge.They also took numerous other devices from his home to be analyzed.Craft has been processed released pending court proceedings.