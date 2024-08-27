'He spent his life serving his family and his community,' officials said.

'Beloved' dad who volunteered to help at scene ID'd as man killed in Alaska landslide

A landslide in Ketchikan, Alaska, blocked roads and damaged houses, killing at least one person, officials said.

KETCHIKAN, Alaska -- A 42-year-old husband and father has been identified as the man killed in a landslide in Ketchikan, Alaska, on Sunday, officials said.

Sean Griffin, a Ketchikan native and member of the city's public works team for 17 years, was killed when he responded to help during his scheduled time off, according to the Ketchikan Gateway Borough.

"Sean and another team member were clearing stormwater drains when they were caught in the landslide," Ketchikan officials said in a statement.

"Sean was a beloved husband, father, son, neighbor, and coworker," Ketchikan officials said. "He spent his life serving his family and his community. ... He started as a solid waste collector, moved up to solid waste facility operator, then to streets maintenance technician, and finally promoted to senior maintenance technician. "

"Sean is remembered for his dedication, positive spirit, and unwavering devotion to his family, his friends, and to the community," the statement said.

Mandatory evacuations were put in place after the landslide swept through streets on Sunday afternoon, according to Kacie Paxton, a public information officer for the Ketchikan Gateway Borough.

Three people were injured and hospitalized following the landslide, according to Paxton. One of those people was later released, she said.

Gov. Mike Dunleavy issued an Alaska Disaster Emergency Declaration. A separate Joint Disaster Emergency Declaration was issued by borough Mayor Rodney Dial and city of Ketchikan Mayor Dave Kiffer.

"In my 65 years in Ketchikan, I have never seen a slide of this magnitude," Kiffer said in a statement. "With the slides we have seen across the region, there is clearly a region-wide issue that we need to try to understand with the support of our state geologist."

"The loss of life that we have encountered is heartbreaking, and my heart goes out to those who lost their homes," he added.

Photos released by the borough appeared to show a pile of trees and loose soil up against several hillside homes, at least one of which appeared to have been pushed into another home. Other photos appeared to show roads covered with debris, including trees.

"Our prayers are with the families, the injured, those recovering, and the community," Sen. Dan Sullivan said on social media, later adding, "My team and I stand ready to help facilitate any federal assistance that may be necessary."

This landslide comes as Ketchikan saw about 3 inches of rain this month -- about half its average rainfall for August.

Ketchikan received over 2.5 inches of rainfall over this weekend, and higher elevations in the Ketchikan Range reported 5 to 9 inches of rain. Too much rain at once after a drier period can cause a landslide.

The rain continued on Monday but is forecast to dry off through Tuesday. More rain is expected Wednesday and Thursday as a new frontal system moves in.

Landslides are common in southeast Alaska. Six people were killed, including an 11-year-old girl, in a major landslide in Wrangell, about 100 miles north of Ketchikan, last November.