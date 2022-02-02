sports flash

Ben Simmons' waiting game continues, but Sixers are showing they can win without him

EMBED <>More Videos

Simmons' waiting game continues, but 76ers showing they don't need him

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- When the Sixers were bounced in the playoffs last season by the Atlanta Hawks, the question was: can the Sixers win with Ben Simmons?

What we have learned since this season began 3.5 months ago - they can win without him.

In fact, the Sixers can win without a lot of players. Due to injuries and COVID, Doc Rivers has had to put together a variety of lineups and rotations - and he seems to be pressing all the right buttons.

It all starts with Joel Emiid, who is having a tremendous season.

He's averaging a career-high in points - better than 29 points per game. When teams double-team him, Embiid is finding the right open player.

He's trusting them and they are hitting shots. It's no coincidence, Joel is averaging a career-high in assists, too.

It seems clear that Simmons will never play for this team again. A recent ESPN reports says Simmons is still upset that Embiid seemed to blame him for the team's early playoff exit.

The NBA Trade Deadline is fast approaching, coming up next Thursday Feb. 10.

Sixers GM Daryl Morey is handcuffed a bit.

Everybody knows the player wants out - which immediately lowers his trade value.

Morey will likely wait until the offseason to get something done. He will have better options then - not likely great options.

But the key is to cut the losses and continue to win - without Ben.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
sportsaction news sportssports flashphiladelphia 76ers
Copyright © 2022 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
SPORTS FLASH
Eagles back playing underdog role as they prep for Bucs, NFL playoffs
Eagles host Cowboys in strange tune-up for unexpected playoff game
Final 4 games to decide Eagles playoffs hopes, Hurts' future
Eagles using Bye Week to heal, tweak gameplan for playoff run
TOP STORIES
Officer fires shot while arresting suspect in stolen car
AccuWeather: Rain/icy mix possible by end of week
4 arrested in connection with overdose death of Michael K. Williams
CNN President Jeff Zucker resigns over relationship with employee
CA man's $33K check gets lost as BofA closes branch
Philly teacher surprises 'Abbott Elementary' creator on 'Jimmy Kimmel'
Pennsylvania high court to decide congressional district map
Show More
'Probably several months away' from Philly dropping COVID restrictions
Penn cancer patients called cured a decade after gene therapy
$950K settlement reached in suit over police shooting in Lehigh County
Nick Foles wishes Tom Brady good luck with handshake photo
Biden aims to reduce cancer deaths by 50%
More TOP STORIES News