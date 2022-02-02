Ben Simmons' waiting game continues, but Sixers are showing they can win without him

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- When the Sixers were bounced in the playoffs last season by the Atlanta Hawks, the question was: can the Sixers win with Ben Simmons?What we have learned since this season began 3.5 months ago - they can win without him.In fact, the Sixers can win without a lot of players. Due to injuries and COVID, Doc Rivers has had to put together a variety of lineups and rotations - and he seems to be pressing all the right buttons.It all starts with Joel Emiid, who is having a tremendous season.He's averaging a career-high in points - better than 29 points per game. When teams double-team him, Embiid is finding the right open player.He's trusting them and they are hitting shots. It's no coincidence, Joel is averaging a career-high in assists, too.It seems clear that Simmons will never play for this team again. A recent ESPN reports says Simmons is still upset that Embiid seemed to blame him for the team's early playoff exit.The NBA Trade Deadline is fast approaching, coming up next Thursday Feb. 10.Sixers GM Daryl Morey is handcuffed a bit.Everybody knows the player wants out - which immediately lowers his trade value.Morey will likely wait until the offseason to get something done. He will have better options then - not likely great options.But the key is to cut the losses and continue to win - without Ben.